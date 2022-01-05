Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.93.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.15. 4,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

