Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Securities

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.42. 98,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,812. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,318,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,340,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

