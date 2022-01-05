MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MasTec have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from its substantial presence in the telecommunications market, which includes significant 5G build out capabilities, exposure in the clean energy market including wind, solar, biofuels, hydrogen and storage. With the recent expansion into heavy infrastructure, including road and heavy civil, MasTec is well positioned to benefit from the infrastructure spending for 2022 despite uncertain market conditions. A strong backlog level provides it with solid visibility for growth in 2022 and beyond. However, earnings declined 1.1% from the year-ago period in the third-quarter 2021 due to lower margins across businesses (except Electrical Transmission). COVID-related disruptions and volatility in the energy market are persistent concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.80.

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. MasTec has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

