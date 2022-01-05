Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $46.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 1,652,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,578. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 623.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.