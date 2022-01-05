Matisse Capital Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $33.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.83. 6,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,124. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.81 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $757.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,460 shares of company stock worth $51,162,844 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

