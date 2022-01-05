Matisse Capital Decreases Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Matisse Capital lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,273 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 54.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

