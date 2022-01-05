Matisse Capital Purchases Shares of 4,200 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,502. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.43 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.