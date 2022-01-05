Matisse Capital Raises Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Matisse Capital increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up about 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.7% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. 3,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,826. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

