Matisse Capital Sells 180,414 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Matisse Capital lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,414 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 6,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,579. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

