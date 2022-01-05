Matisse Capital Sells 18,371 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Matisse Capital lowered its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,371 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises about 2.2% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

