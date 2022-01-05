Maxcoin (MAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $625,106.15 and $2.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,285.99 or 1.00094615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00504699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00292457 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

