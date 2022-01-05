MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 1,164.7% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MDJM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. 6,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. MDJM has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MDJM at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

