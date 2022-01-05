Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

