Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,340 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

