Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $154.90 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,367 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,672 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $154,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

