Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $27.20. 16,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 23,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPNGF shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Meituan in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Meituan in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

