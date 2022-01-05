Memetic / PepeCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $744,914.29 and approximately $68.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

