Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,281. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

