Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Metro in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.17 ($11.55).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.90 ($12.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

