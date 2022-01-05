Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.79

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.79 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,739,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,366,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

