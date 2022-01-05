Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.79

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.79 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11.
In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,739,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,366,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
