MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MIN stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.