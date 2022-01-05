MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $17.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several analysts have commented on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MTG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

