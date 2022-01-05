MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle Sells 60,000 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

