Michael L. Baur Sells 1,000 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 73,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,079. The company has a market cap of $905.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in ScanSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

