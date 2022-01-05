Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $413.30

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.30 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 428.80 ($5.78). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 427.70 ($5.76), with a volume of 1,252,322 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 384.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -0.90.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,406,818.49).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

