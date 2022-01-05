Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.97

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.97 and last traded at $97.61, with a volume of 364536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 107,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.