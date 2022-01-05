Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $242,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

