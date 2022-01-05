Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $532,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $5,262,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $9,849,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $15,060,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $18,885,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $11,985,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

