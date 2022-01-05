Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 525 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.