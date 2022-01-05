Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Buys 11,508 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

