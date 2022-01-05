Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

