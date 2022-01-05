Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $5.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

