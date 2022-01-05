Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.