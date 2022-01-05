Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:HIE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,887. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

