Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 98 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,013. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

