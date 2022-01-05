Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

MINM has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MINM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,852. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minim will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minim in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

