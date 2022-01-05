Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director Acquires C$50,000.00 in Stock

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director James David Alexander White purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,980,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,092.70.
Minnova stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. Minnova Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.
About Minnova
