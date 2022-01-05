Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director Acquires C$50,000.00 in Stock

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI) Director James David Alexander White purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,980,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$198,092.70.

Minnova stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. Minnova Corp. has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.62 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

