Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,085 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $241,803,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

VFC stock opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

