Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 20,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 651.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 428,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.