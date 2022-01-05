Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

