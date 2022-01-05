Mission Wealth Management LP Has $487,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 58.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 14.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 222.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,899,000 after purchasing an additional 230,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

NYSE:APTV opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.