Mission Wealth Management LP Has $487,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after buying an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 862,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $172.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.