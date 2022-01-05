Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $691,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERTH. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $83.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

