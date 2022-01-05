Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,697 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.98 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

