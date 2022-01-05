Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,670 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.