Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 272 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $218.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

