Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

