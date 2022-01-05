Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,672 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

