Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Macerich’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

