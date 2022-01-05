Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,517 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

